The Singing McEntires: Where Are Reba McEntire's Siblings Now?

Reba McEntire frequently reminisces about the close-knit relationship she shares with her siblings—Pake, Alice, and Susie McEntire. From their early days singing together as teens to collaborating as young adults and enjoying each other's company as they've aged, the bond between the McEntires has never weakened. While Reba is arguably the best-known of the bunch, each has carved out their own impressive career path.

Back in 2011, Reba gushed to CMT over how dedicated her parents were to encouraging their kids to hone in on their natural gifts. "They encouraged us to do what we can, the best we can, and to stay at it — but try to find something you like to do to make a living. And all of us have done that," she told the outlet.

Reba wasn't exaggerating there. Over the years, each of the McEntire siblings has gone on to do big things. After performing together in a country and western band with other schoolmates, as well as their very own siblings group named The Singing McEntires, both Pake and Susie have gone into country music themselves. As for Alice, while she isn't part of the music business, she has put her natural gift for nurturing to good use in a career in social work.