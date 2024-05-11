Alina Habba's Most Awkward Media Moments To Date

When Alina Habba was noticeably absent from the courtroom at the start of Donald Trump's "hush money" trial in Manhattan on April 22, 2024, rumors swirled that there had been a falling out between the two. But never fear; Trump and his glamorous attorney, Habba, are still very much a team, just not for any of his four criminal cases. That's not Habba's field of expertise. "Obviously, you know, being a type A person, I wish I was a criminal attorney, but I'm not," Habba told "The Benny Show" on April 16. "But the great news is that then I can do this and let everybody know what is actually happening."

Habba's commitment to "doing this" means releasing what she considers bombshell information from inside the courtroom. Habba's vow to spin the trial proceedings is a mixed blessing for Trump's criminal team, given her record of media moments that are beyond awkward.

Habba and Trump have a lot in common. She angers quickly and isn't afraid to vent at what she perceives as miscarriages of justice. Habba likes to flaunt her hefty Trump paychecks and live a wildly lavish lifestyle even for a high-flying attorney. She also has yet to meet a camera she doesn't like, seemingly adoring any media coverage, and she's a social media whiz with over 304,000 Instagram followers as of May 2024. So, why are so many of Habba's media moments so unbearably awkward? Let's take a look back.