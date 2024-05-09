Caitlin Clark Didn't Back Down To Iowa Football Player After His Basketball Challenge

You would think that after everything Caitlin Clark has done on the court, people wouldn't doubt her athletic abilities. But Clark is still facing skeptics, one of whom is an Iowa football player bold enough to think they can challenge the basketball player in a 1-on-1 game.

Clark has become a phenomenon on the basketball court after her impressive college career. At the University of Iowa, she helped lead the women's basketball team to the NCAA championship game, not once but twice. She also became the all-time leading scorer in an NCAA tournament, beating "Pistol Pete" Maravich. Despite Clark's disappointing salary, she has since moved on to a professional level as the No.1 draft pick in the WNBA. Even with her outstanding resume, Cooper DeJean, who played for the Iowa Hawkeyes football team, thinks he can beat Clark in a 1v1 game.

DeJean was gearing up for the 2024 NFL draft and was asked by an interviewer what has been the weirdest question he has answered. DeJean responded that because he and Clark both went to Iowa University, he has been questioned whether he could beat the athlete in a basketball game. His response, "I've said I think I can ... she would probably score a few buckets on me, but I think I can pull it off." DeJean's answer sparked a debate on the internet as to whether Clark could beat the football star, but the Indiana Fever player has made it clear she knows she can defeat DeJean.