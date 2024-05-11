The Tragedy Of Mina Starsiak Hawk From HGTV's Good Bones Is So Sad

This article contains mentions of alcoholism.

Mina Starsiak Hawk stole the hearts of HGTV watchers after appearing on the 2016 renovation show, "Good Bones," alongside her mom, Karen Laine, on the network. To some people's surprise, however, the series almost didn't happen.

We all get those scam calls on our phones that we outright ignore, but on rare occasions, it can be HGTV on the other line. Hawk told PopSugar in 2017, "She [the casting agent] kept calling my cell phone, and I thought it was someone messing with me first and trying to get our business information," she continued, "But then I heard it was [a casting agent]...and we started a conversation about whether it was something we'd be interested in. We were like, 'Sounds like a party. Let's do it!'" The HGTV show catapulted her into fame as she went on to star in similar renovation shows, including "Rock the Block" and "A Very Brady Renovation." For seven years, "Good Bones" felt like a party, or at least that's what it looked like from an outside point of view.

But don't let the good in "Good Bones" fool you, Hawk faced some tragic situations throughout her time on the show. Not only that, but much of the building blocks of the television star's life have been filled with struggles.