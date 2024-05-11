Red Flags RHOBH Stars Dorit And PK Kemsley's Marriage Would Never Last

Relationships can be a real Beverly Beach — while a marriage might start out as a success story there's always a chance the media will someday question whether it exists at all, just like Dorit Kemsley's swimwear brand. For years, "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" cast member and Paul "PK" Kemsley weathered rumors about their marriage being on the rocks. The Kemsleys previously denied separation speculation, but there were just too many red flags pointing to the predictable outcome that the pair announced on May 9.

In an Instagram post, Dorit wrote, in part, "To safeguard our deep friendship and maintain a harmonious environment for our children we have made the mutual and difficult decision to take some time apart." News of the couple's split came less than three months after they appeared together on "Bravo's Hot Mic" podcast. One tiny red flag was raised when PK tempered some praise for Dorit by immediately following it with a critical comment. "She talks a lot, right? And it's difficult to get a word in," he said. Moments later Dorit got her own little dig in when she revealed that PK struggles with his role on "RHOBH" because it's secondary to her own. "Me saying that it's my show or him not being at level with me has been a bone of contention," she stated. But when PK pursued his own notoriety, Dorit ended up feeling abandoned.