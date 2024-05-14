What Was LSU Gymnast Olivia Dunne's GPA?

Olivia Dunne's life drastically changed when she unexpectedly found social media fame, but the LSU gymnast didn't let her influencer career keep her from her studies. Despite having to deal with some pretty major distractions, she maintained an impressively high GPA.

Dunne's gymnastics team, the Tigers, celebrated her inclusion on the LSU Dean's List in a June 2023 Instagram post. This means that she ended the semester with a GPA of 3.5 or higher. The numbers associated with Dunne are usually much larger. There are her team's scores during competitions, such as the 198.2250 that they earned to win LSU's first-ever national gymnastics title in April 2024. Then there's the long string of numbers following the dollar sign in her bank account; Dunne earns staggering sums from her social media deals. However, academic excellence was also important to the athlete, in part because it's something that was expected of her. In a June 2023 appearance on the "Full Send" podcast, she was asked what motivated her to be a good student. "We have to. We don't really have a choice; we have a team GPA we try to meet every semester. I think this year was 3.5," she said. Dunne also revealed that her GPA at the time was 3.6 or 3.7.

Dunne was presented with some unique challenges while trying to keep her grades up, but luckily, she's also had some help with her studies.