All The Signs Trump Lawyer Alina Habba Can't Stand Stormy Daniels

Alina Habba not only works for Donald Trump, but she's also one of his biggest supporters. So, it's no wonder that his enemies are her enemies, including Stormy Daniels. Habba has made it loud and clear over the years that she can't stand the adult film star.

Daniels has become a big topic among Trump's inner circle after her affair with the former U.S. president came to light. Since then, the relationship has been the focus of a criminal trial after Trump was charged with 34 counts of falsifying records for allegedly having his lawyer pay hush money to the adult film star just before the 2016 election. With Daniels ever-present in Trump's life, and not by choice, Habba has formed some less than flattering opinions about her.

Habba joined the Trump team in 2021 and has served as one of his most relied-upon members of his legal team ever since. As the former U.S. president has faced legal issue after legal issue, she's been by his side through it all. But Habba is not on the defense team for the hush money trial, as she specializes in civil cases, not criminal cases. Still, she hasn't been afraid to share her thoughts about the trial and Daniels in particular over the years.