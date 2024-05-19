The Wild Rumors About Jay-Z And Diddy's Longtime Friendship

Jay-Z, real name Shawn Corey Carter, goes way back with Diddy, who's cycled through a slew of names over the years. The pair is so tight that Diddy admitted to James Corden during an episode of "Carpool Karaoke" that Hova is one of only two people who are allowed to call him by his birth name, Sean Combs. "There's not a single person outside my mother that should be calling me Sean," he announced. Given their decades-long friendship, it's little surprise that they've been subjected to a multitude of wild rumors, ranging from being two of the many celebs who may secretly be part of the Illuminati to actively working against promoting and mentoring other up-and-coming Black artists.

Predictably, wild rumors about their longtime friendship have gained steam since the disturbing Diddy allegations recently emerged — all of which he has vehemently denied. "We have overwhelming, indisputable proof that his claims are complete lies," Diddy's lawyer, Shawn Holley, told Insider after Rodney Jones Jr. (aka Lil Rod) became the latest accuser to file a lawsuit — this time, alleging sexual assault and drugging.

It hasn't gone unnoticed that Jay-Z is one of Diddy's five closest celeb friends who has remained uncomfortably quiet regarding the unsettling allegations. Jazzy has gone radio silent, issuing no statements supporting his supposed best bro or addressing the subject with anybody. Of course, this has resulted in throwing yet more fuel on the fire of wild rumors about Jay-Z and Diddy's longtime friendship.