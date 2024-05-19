The Wild Rumors About Jay-Z And Diddy's Longtime Friendship
Jay-Z, real name Shawn Corey Carter, goes way back with Diddy, who's cycled through a slew of names over the years. The pair is so tight that Diddy admitted to James Corden during an episode of "Carpool Karaoke" that Hova is one of only two people who are allowed to call him by his birth name, Sean Combs. "There's not a single person outside my mother that should be calling me Sean," he announced. Given their decades-long friendship, it's little surprise that they've been subjected to a multitude of wild rumors, ranging from being two of the many celebs who may secretly be part of the Illuminati to actively working against promoting and mentoring other up-and-coming Black artists.
Predictably, wild rumors about their longtime friendship have gained steam since the disturbing Diddy allegations recently emerged — all of which he has vehemently denied. "We have overwhelming, indisputable proof that his claims are complete lies," Diddy's lawyer, Shawn Holley, told Insider after Rodney Jones Jr. (aka Lil Rod) became the latest accuser to file a lawsuit — this time, alleging sexual assault and drugging.
It hasn't gone unnoticed that Jay-Z is one of Diddy's five closest celeb friends who has remained uncomfortably quiet regarding the unsettling allegations. Jazzy has gone radio silent, issuing no statements supporting his supposed best bro or addressing the subject with anybody. Of course, this has resulted in throwing yet more fuel on the fire of wild rumors about Jay-Z and Diddy's longtime friendship.
Jay-Z has reputedly ditched Diddy and gone into hiding
Not surprisingly, rumors about Jay-Z and Diddy's longtime friendship have gone into overdrive due to Hov's refusal to address the allegations against his decades-long ride-or-die. In Jay-Z's defense, he's stuck between a rock and a hard place. In the #MeToo era, few want to publicly support an accused sex offender — Lindsay Lohan, Oliver Stone, Donna Karan, and Woody Allen learned that after publicly going to bat for Harvey Weinstein. Still, if Diddy is innocent of all charges, he has been abandoned by his closest friend.
50 Cent inserted himself into the situation because, of course, he did; Fiddy's been feuding with Diddy ever since the mid-aughts when he accused Diddy of involvement in the 1997 murder of The Notorious B.I.G. "Who shot Biggie Smalls? We don't get 'em. They gonna kill us all. Man, Puffy know who hit that n***a," he raps in "Hip Hop (The Bomb)."
Fiddy has been seriously trolling since Diddy's L.A. and Miami homes were raided on March 25. He posted a mock-up of Jay-Z on a milk carton with a missing alert in March 2024. "Anybody seen Jay LOL. Puff said [he] ain't answering his phone. LOL," he captioned the pic. Meanwhile, if Jay-Z has gone into hiding, he's not doing a good job. He's been posting black and white #CouplesGoals pics on Instagram of "the goat" and "Queen B" for months now — albeit with the location switched off.
Diddy's supposedly snitching on Jay-Z's purported transgressions
Diddy and Jay-Z are both from East Coast New York City — the former from Harlem and the latter from Bed-Stuy. Their friendship started for real in the early 90s when their careers began to skyrocket, and they haven't looked back since — until now, apparently. They were music and business rivals, building multi-million-dollar empires. Yet, they somehow remained tight and even collaborated on tracks. Their lives became further entwined in '99 when they both found themselves facing time behind bars: Jay-Z for allegedly stabbing Lance "Un" Rivera at NYC's Kit Kat Club and Diddy for his purported role in the Club New York shooting. Both rappers escaped incarceration, and their bond grew even tighter.
They raved about each other in interviews, partied together, and celebrated life's highs and lows. In 2019, Jay-Z was pictured quaffing champers with Diddy at his Los Angeles mansion while toasting his insanely star-studded 50th birthday celebrations. However, according to YouTube's TriniTea — who, admittedly, isn't the most reputable or reliable source, yet still has over 93,000 subscribers — the hip-hop hearsay is Diddy's dry snitching on Hov because he's livid about being ditched.
TriniTea spills some seriously steaming hot tea, which is appropriate given her name. "Diddy feels salty because Jay-Z abandoned him after he got exposed by Cassie and all those women last year," she claimed. "Jay-Z distanced himself, and Diddy is determined to get his revenge and take Jay-Z down with him no matter what."
Jay-Z and Diddy's relationship has apparently resulted in Beyoncé threatening divorce
Another wild rumor about Jay-Z and Diddy's long-term friendship that's currently doing the rap rounds is that their relationship has apparently resulted in Beyoncé threatening to divorce her husband of 16 years. The two married in a secret ceremony in April 2008 after dating for years. "I'm only 27, so I was really young. I feel like it's important for women and men to have their goals and their own life before they can complete someone else," Beyoncé told Ellen DeGeneres in November 2008.
Despite welcoming three children and becoming the indisputable music industry's power couple, infidelity and divorce rumors have plagued Hov and Bey for years. The gossip wasn't helped by the whole "Becky with the good hair" thing in 2016. However, they're still going strong, according to Jay-Z's Instagram, packed with #CoupleGoals pics. Beyoncé's? Not so much. Her feed's full of super hot photos of just her.
Still, speculation about Diddy's sexuality and tittle-tattle about the nature of his friendship with Jay-Z is allegedly driving Beyoncé to threaten divorce — and once again, 50 Cent has stirred the pot. In November 2023, he posted an old video from 2007 supposedly showing Diddy slapping Jay-Z's butt. Then, there's the crescendo of social media chatter — all from disreputable sources, with headlines like: "Jay-Z panics after Diddy exposed their long-time g*y affair on camera," and "Beyoncé files for divorce from Jay-Z after he and Diddy did this..."
Diddy and Jay-Z are Illuminati and allegedly run a sex trafficking ring
Rumors have abounded forever that Jay-Z and Beyoncé are Illuminati — which was once a real thing, founded by a group of intellectuals in 1776. The 1960s satirical book, "Principia Discordia," unintentionally sparked a worldwide conspiracy theory that elites run the world. The fact Beyoncé released the track "Run the World" and she and Jay-Z performed the "On the Run" tour — twice — provided theorists with even more ammo to add to their purported evidence arsenal.
Being a close friend of Hova's is enough to condemn Diddy to the realms of the Illuminati, and rumors linking the pair to nefarious activities have ramped up significantly since Diddy's feds' raids. King Combs did his dad no favors by being photographed wearing Illuminati sweatpants the day after Diddy's homes were stormed.
The aforementioned "butt-smacking" video 50 Cent posted in November 2023 led one self-professed Illuminati hunter to make the totally unsubstantiated claim that "[Jay-Z and Diddy are] currently being accused of running a gay pedophile ring from Jay-Z's private island! Should Homeland Security raid Jay-Z and Beyoncé's home next?" Another unfounded rumor surfaced, alleging "Jay-Z's panicked by Diddy's arrest," as he's apparently worried the feds will come knocking for him next. Hopefully, Lady Gaga will be able to intervene.
Jay-Z and Diddy reportedly fleece other Black artists
When they're not allegedly hatching up plans to run the world or working hard on their alleged child sex trafficking ring, it's rumored that Jay-Z and Diddy spend their time plotting to rip off and hamper the careers of other Black rappers. In January 2020, Jay-Z and Diddy were accused of engaging in "backdoor politics" by Jazzy's old collaborator, Sauce Money. It all kicked off after Diddy's Icon Award acceptance speech during Clive Davis' pre-Grammys Gala in January 2020. "Truth be told, hip-hop has never been respected by the Grammys," Diddy said. "Black music has never been respected by the Grammys to the point that it should be. For years, we've allowed institutions that have never had our best interests at heart to judge us. And that stops right now."
Sauce Money was having none of it. "Just watched @Diddy Icon acceptance speech at the @RecordingAcad," he posted on X, formerly Twitter. "And I can honestly say I respect the message, just not coming from him. He practices the same backdoor politics against his own people. Him and his friend Jay Z. If the Grammys on the clock, then y'all are too!"
All this despite Hova's Rock-a-Fella Records launching the careers of Kanye West, Foxy Brown, and Ol' Dirty Bastard, among others, and introducing Rihanna, J. Cole, and Meek Mill to the world while under contract with Roc Nation. Meanwhile, Diddy's Bad Boy Records propelled Biggie Smalls and Craig Mack to fame.