The One Rule Caitlin Clark's Coach Gave Her For The WNBA Season

Caitlin Clark excelled under her Iowa Hawkeyes coach, Lisa Bluder, but there would be a transition to her game once she got to the WNBA. Going into her first season as a pro with the Indiana Fever, Clark spoke about adjusting to the pros. "Probably be a little bit of a learning curve," she said appearing on "Today" on April 15. During that interview, Clark was asked about shooting her trademark deep three-pointers in games. "Those are shots I practice and work on every single day," the WNBA's number one overall pick said. Clark's downtown bombs were a point of discussion for Fever coach Christie Sides. "I think she's used to some shots that she's taken in the last few years that are just those deep shots," Sides told the press on May 10. The coach also discussed a rule she implemented for the star rookie.

While Sides acknowledged Clark's talent, the Fever coach wanted the point guard to work on her shot selection. "She's gonna get open looks ... I gave her a rule the other day. She's got 0.5 seconds to make a decision," Sides told reporters. "She has a habit of hanging out and dancing ... It's these habits that we've gotta break," she added.

In the past, Clark had been called out by other coaches, including her dad, so this was nothing new for her, but some fans lashed out at Sides.