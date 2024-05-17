The YouTube Scandal That Rocked Logan Paul's Reputation (& How He Rebuilt It)

The following article includes discussion of suicide.

Logan Paul looked to drum up controversy in December 2017 when he visited the suicide forest in Aokigahara, Japan for a YouTube video. The area had earned its moniker after becoming a heavily-used location for people to end their lives. In the video, which racked up millions of views, Paul discovered the body of a person who had apparently committed suicide, and he didn't exactly treat the moment with respect. "Yo, are you alive," Paul said with a laugh (via The Wrap). The video was quickly taken down, and the YouTuber faced a deluge of backlash over his insensitivity.

Feeling the pressure from fans, Logan Paul had to address the suicide forrest video, and he issued an apology. "Let's start with this—I'm sorry," he wrote on X, formerly Twitter on January 1, 2018. "I've never faced criticism like this before, because I've never made a mistake like this before," he added in the lengthy note. The following day Paul posted a video to YouTube issuing another apology. On January 3, 2018, Paul announced he was taking a break from YouTube. This time his statement was far more succinct. "[T]aking time to reflect ... no vlog for now ... see you soon," he tweeted.

Later in the month, Paul was interviewed by TMZ and was asked about the controversy. "Everyone deserves second chances, bro," the popular streamer said. Paul did indeed find a second chance when he made a major career pivot into boxing, but he didn't avoid controversy altogether.