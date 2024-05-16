Rose Hanbury's Latest Kate Middleton Recreation Proves She's Dying To Be The Princess

Is that Catherine, Princess of Wales? Nope, it's just Rose Hanbury. The Marchioness of Cholmondeley's public appearances have become increasingly frequent amid Kate Middleton's cancer diagnosis and people think she's trying everything in her power to look like Kate. When the Princess of Wales disappeared from the limelight, Hanbury found herself at the center of rumors, as people suggested she was having an affair with Prince William. In March 2024, after months of speculation, the world finally learned what happened to Kate after she revealed her illness. Since then, Kate has taken a step back from her royal duties. However, royal watchers are doing a double take because Hanbury's latest ensemble took a page directly from Kate's style playbook.

As Kate Middleton is still missing, Rose Hanbury is seen more and more at Royal events like today's Order of the British Empire Ceremony at St. Paul's Cathedral. The fashion girlies are also hinting that Rose is trolling Kate by dressing in her clothes. pic.twitter.com/cikJUMLxO4 — Carmen's Granddaughter (@CarmenGranddau1) May 15, 2024

On May 15, Hanbury stepped out for the Order of the British Empire Ceremony. One user on X, formerly known as Twitter, pointed out that Hanbury's hat was the same one the Princess of Wales wore for a previous event. A coincidence? Maybe not. The former model's long, brown hair and facial structure are reminiscent of Kate, and people think she's wearing outfits to look like the royal on purpose. One person sarcastically tweeted, "And Im sure she did buy and wear the same hat worn by a woman who's husband the world is speculating she's having an affair with just because she liked the style." Hanbury's Kate-inspired outfit has people convinced she's trying to appear as if she's part of the royal family — but that's not the only thing that has people talking.