Rose Hanbury Reemerges With Royals Close To Prince William & Kate Middleton Fans Are Livid

Fans of Catherine, Princess of Wales, are furious that Rose Hanbury, the Marchioness of Cholmondeley, recently enjoyed a public outing with Camilla Parker Bowles. In case you weren't aware, Hanbury has been brutally branded as the second coming of Bowles, thanks to her rumored, but unconfirmed, affair with Kate's husband, William, Prince of Wales. And she has reemerged in the public eye ... within the princess' inner circle.

As the Daily Mail reported, Hanbury joined the Queen on May 12 as they attended the Badminton Horse Trials in South Gloucestershire. She was even photographed with Bowles and beauty mogul Charlotte Tilbury, looking quite comfortable.Hanbury, whom the internet also thinks used looted Chinese artifacts to furnish her royal home, was also spotted curtsying to Bowles during the event. Unfortunately, the topic of their conversation hasn't been reported on at this time.

Still, social media isn't happy with them flaunting any sort of bond as the rumors about Hanbury and William continue to spread. Paired with the fact that Kate's cancer diagnosis has forced her to skip out on official royal outings and duties over the past few months, and also prompted a wild crop of disturbing conspiracy theories about her health, Hanbury's inclusion has registered as especially sour. And her fans aren't afraid of sharing their distaste!