The Rumor About Rose Hanbury's Lavish Royal Home That Is So Dark

Rumors that Rose Hanbury possesses rare, ancient Chinese artifacts are gaining steam. This comes amid a new round of rumors alleging that Hanbury, whose official title is the Marchioness of Cholmondeley, is the mistress of William, the Prince of Wales, and the thorn in Catherine, Princess of Wales' blissful marital garden. This set of rumors sprouted as Kate Middleton recovered from abdominal surgery, and before she announced that she had been diagnosed with cancer. Now, Hanbury, who's been happily wed to her husband and father of her three children, David Rocksavage, the Marquess of Cholmondeley for 15 years, has been caught up in another round of royal rumors.

Eagle-eyed Chinese fans on social media have begun to speculate whether the art featured in a 2013 Vanity Fair spread at Hanbury's home, known formally as Houghton Hall, originated from the Qing Dynasty in China through sinister means. "Unfortunately, people in China looked a little too closely at this photoshoot of the Marquis and Marchioness of Cholmondeley in their gorgeous stately home, and noticed that it's full of authentic Chinese furniture and [artifacts] that were stolen from China during the fall of the Qing dynasty, and they are pissed," tweeted user @sugabelly on X, formerly known as Twitter. At this time, there's been no confirmation that Hansbury and her family acquired the pieces through dishonorable means, but the rumors haven't helped Hanbury's reputation.