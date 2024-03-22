Body Language Expert Tells Us Kate Middleton Is Distressed In Cancer Announcement
Catherine, Princess of Wales, has revealed that she's been diagnosed with cancer. On March 22, Middleton appeared in her first official video since Kensington Palace announced that she'd undergone surgery in January. Unfortunately, the surgery led to the discovery of cancer cells. "I wanted to take this opportunity to say thank you personally, for all the wonderful messages of support and for your understanding whilst I've been recovering from surgery," she said at the start of the video. "In January I underwent major abdominal surgery in London. And at the time, it was thought my condition was non-cancerous."
Although Kate's surgery was ultimately successful, her doctors later encouraged her to start chemotherapy to treat her newly-discovered cancer. "My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a preventative course of preventive chemotherapy," she continued. "And I'm in the early stages of that treatment." She also expressed shock over the diagnosis, which required time for her and Prince William to explain the situation to their three kids, George, Charlotte, and Louis, and assure them that she'd be okay in the end.
While the princess' devastating diagnosis is the last thing the public wanted to hear, the video has at least finally quieted the most disturbing conspiracy theories about Kate's health, whereabouts, and even her relationship status with Prince William. Of course, a public figure will always be unspoken emotions at times like these. Nicki Swift consulted with body language expert Traci Brown for an expert take on about Kate's state of mind in the video. Despite her confident, poised nature, the Princess of Wales is giving off markers of distress.
Kate Middleton is dealing with conflicting emotions
As a senior royal, Kate Middleton is used to addressing the public, but rarely are her announcements about such serious personal matters. And though she showed incredibly bravery by publicizing her cancer diagnosis, body language expert Traci Brown has broken down Middleton's nonverbal cues that could reveal some of her unsaid worries.
"Her face shows that she's conflicted between peace and anger," said Brown. "See how her left eyebrow is pointed down towards the bridge of her nose. Her right eyebrow shows a neutral peaceful position." Speaking about her treatment also seems to have inspired negative emotions about her condition. "She closes her eyes when she says 'treatment,'" Brown continued. "That means she doesn't want to see what's happened or what's to come. There's distress there." Brown also pointed to Kate's blink rate as she said the word "chemotherapy," which seems to signal internal stress. Kate also held her hands parallel, signifying that "she's working to contain the problem" or "holding the trouble in." However, Kate also contrasted these moments by neatly folding her hands in her lap.
Given the seriousness of a cancer diagnosis, it makes sense that Middleton is experiencing a flurry of emotions. Hopefully, she can make a speedy recovery.
Many social media users regret speculating about Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton's diagnosis has many on social media expressing regret over the depths of their speculation about her health. "We all were having fun with the Kate Middleton conspiracies but turns out she has cancer, we blamed William for an affair even though he was looking after his family. Anyways get well soon Kate and we all are going to hell," one user posted on X (formerly known as Twitter). "Everyone on Twitter deleting their conspiracy Kate Middleton tweets," wrote a second user, alongside a video of Kris Jenner slowly closing her laptop.
Several more fans expressed general well-wishes for Middleton's health. "Ma'am, as [a]member of the public and great supporter of The Royal Family: All the best wishes for a speedy recovery. I know you'll be okay. This video so brave of Your Royal Highness," tweeted another user. Another fan wrote, "This is incredibly brave of you to share after these past few months. My thoughts are with you and your family Catherine. We love you." Meanwhile, one royal follower posted, "Prayers for you and your family during this difficult time. May you make a quick and full recovery."
King Charles, who is also dealing with a private battle with cancer, is also among the many who've spoken out in support of Kate. "His Majesty is 'so proud of Catherine for her courage in speaking as she did,'" said a Buckingham Palace Spokesperson (via "Good Morning America"). "Following their time in hospital together, His Majesty has 'remained in the closest contact with his beloved daughter-in-law throughout the past weeks.'"