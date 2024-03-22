Body Language Expert Tells Us Kate Middleton Is Distressed In Cancer Announcement

Catherine, Princess of Wales, has revealed that she's been diagnosed with cancer. On March 22, Middleton appeared in her first official video since Kensington Palace announced that she'd undergone surgery in January. Unfortunately, the surgery led to the discovery of cancer cells. "I wanted to take this opportunity to say thank you personally, for all the wonderful messages of support and for your understanding whilst I've been recovering from surgery," she said at the start of the video. "In January I underwent major abdominal surgery in London. And at the time, it was thought my condition was non-cancerous."

Although Kate's surgery was ultimately successful, her doctors later encouraged her to start chemotherapy to treat her newly-discovered cancer. "My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a preventative course of preventive chemotherapy," she continued. "And I'm in the early stages of that treatment." She also expressed shock over the diagnosis, which required time for her and Prince William to explain the situation to their three kids, George, Charlotte, and Louis, and assure them that she'd be okay in the end.

While the princess' devastating diagnosis is the last thing the public wanted to hear, the video has at least finally quieted the most disturbing conspiracy theories about Kate's health, whereabouts, and even her relationship status with Prince William. Of course, a public figure will always be unspoken emotions at times like these. Nicki Swift consulted with body language expert Traci Brown for an expert take on about Kate's state of mind in the video. Despite her confident, poised nature, the Princess of Wales is giving off markers of distress.