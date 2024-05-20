Gunna Looks So Different After His Weight Loss Transformation

Gunna and Young Thug had serious legal issues which shockingly landed the music collaborators behind bars in May 2022. Kim Kardashian called for Gunna to be freed alongside many fans who took to social media to support the "pushin P" rapper. Even though Young Thug remained locked up, Gunna was released in December 2022 after he pleaded guilty to one charge of conspiring to violate the state of Georgia's Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act. The next month, Gunna posted his first photo to Instagram since being freed. He was photographed sitting on a couch in an all-black outfit, and called for Thugger's release in the caption. The snap was the first hint at Gunna's weight loss since being arrested.

A few months later, in April 2023, a closer photo of Gunna surfaced which gave fans a glimpse of the rapper's body transformation. He looked slim in a long-sleeve white T-shirt, and fans acknowledged the weight loss. "Gunna skinnyyyy! He was in the jail cell stressinggg," one X, formerly Twitter, user commented after seeing the post-prison snap. "Gunna i wanted you when you was fat," another fan tweeted at the time.

Over time, more pics of the "prada dem" artist's new look started to circulate. One photo of Gunna in a sleeveless tee had fans buzzing in May 2023. "Dat boi Gunna been in the gym," a fan tweeted alongside a strong emoji. In fact, Gunna's transformation was so stunning that multiple fans thought it may be a hoax.