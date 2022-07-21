Why Kim Kardashian's Call To Free Gunna From Jail Is Majorly Turning Heads

Over the past few years, Kim Kardashian has emerged as an unlikely advocate for prison reform. Kardashian's passion for the cause has seen her pursue a law career, with CNN commentator Van Jones acting as her mentor and former President Donald Trump inviting her to speak at the White House. During her much-buzzed first visit, Kardashian spoke with Trump about reducing the sentences of nonviolent inmates like Alice Marie Johnson, whose stories she had seen on social media.

In addition to lobbying elected officials, the reality TV personality has also been hitting the books. Kardashian finally passed the "baby bar" exam on her fourth try in 2021, setting the stage for her to take the official bar exam. Of course, Kardashian's late father, Robert Kardashian, was also a lawyer, representing O.J. Simpson during his 1995 murder trial. In her Instagram post announcing the good news, Kardashian wrote, "I am told [my father] was notorious for making fun of people who didn't pass on their first attempt like he did, but he would have been my biggest cheerleader!"

As California is one of four states that requires passing test scores instead of a law degree, Kardashian is all good to go if she passes the next exam. However, the California bar exam is widely considered one of the most difficult in the U.S. As Kardashian continues to study for the real deal, she's found her next project: freeing rapper Gunna.