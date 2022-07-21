Why Kim Kardashian's Call To Free Gunna From Jail Is Majorly Turning Heads
Over the past few years, Kim Kardashian has emerged as an unlikely advocate for prison reform. Kardashian's passion for the cause has seen her pursue a law career, with CNN commentator Van Jones acting as her mentor and former President Donald Trump inviting her to speak at the White House. During her much-buzzed first visit, Kardashian spoke with Trump about reducing the sentences of nonviolent inmates like Alice Marie Johnson, whose stories she had seen on social media.
In addition to lobbying elected officials, the reality TV personality has also been hitting the books. Kardashian finally passed the "baby bar" exam on her fourth try in 2021, setting the stage for her to take the official bar exam. Of course, Kardashian's late father, Robert Kardashian, was also a lawyer, representing O.J. Simpson during his 1995 murder trial. In her Instagram post announcing the good news, Kardashian wrote, "I am told [my father] was notorious for making fun of people who didn't pass on their first attempt like he did, but he would have been my biggest cheerleader!"
As California is one of four states that requires passing test scores instead of a law degree, Kardashian is all good to go if she passes the next exam. However, the California bar exam is widely considered one of the most difficult in the U.S. As Kardashian continues to study for the real deal, she's found her next project: freeing rapper Gunna.
Kim Kardashian supports Gunna amid legal woes
On July 20, Kim Kardashian tweeted, "#FreeGunna" along with emojis spelling "Free P," a reference to Gunna's song "Pushin P." Back in May, Gunna turned himself in after being charged with racketeering and gang activity, among other charges, per TMZ. 28 co-conspirators were named in total, including fellow rapper Young Thug. Young Thug's record label, YSL, has also been called a gang with ties to the Bloods. In the meantime, Gunna has pleaded not guilty and written an open letter from prison, per TMZ.
Kardashian's plea was met with mixed reactions. While some fans of Gunna were happy she spoke up, others doubted the authenticity of her sentiment. "name 5 songs w Gunna rn," wrote one of them. Another accused Kardashian of being slow to comment, as this is her first time acknowledging the case. "She either got hacked or is craving attention as usual because why are you so late ? and have you looked at the case since you supposed to be a lawyer ? The charges are pretty serious," they tweeted.
Despite criticism of her intentions, Kardashian's activism has accomplished a surprising amount in a short window of time. In addition to Alice Marie Johnson, Kardashian has successfully fought for other former inmates like Chris Young and Julius Jones. Whether or not Kardashian's support of Gunna makes waves, one thing's for sure: Her father would be more than proud of the work she's doing.