The Worst-Dressed Celebrities At The 2024 ACM Awards

To quote Lainey Wilson, "Those boots will never go out of style," but sometimes country music's finest love to kick them off and get all gussied up for glitzy events like the 2024 ACM Awards. Unfortunately, for some singers, trading denim and leather for diamonds and lace isn't always an upgrade.

While every red carpet outfit can't be as revered as those boots that Wilson's deddy wore, the list of ACM nominees promised a night of unforgettable fashion moments. Country music's bell-bottom beauty queen herself was among them, and Wilson had the honor of being the only female singer nominated in the entertainer of the year category. Other style stars up for awards included Kelsea Ballerini, Kacey Musgraves, Kane Brown, and Megan Moroney.

Reba McEntire also never goes out of style, and with the "Fancy" singer hosting her 17th ACM Awards show, the audience at the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas, could look forward to seeing some stunning looks as she swapped outfits throughout the night. (Ahead of the event, she told Billboard her aesthetic would be "tough, sexy cowgirl.") It's just a crying shame she didn't get to critique every other attendee's look before the show so that she could warn some of them that "going out like that" might not be the best idea.