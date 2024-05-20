The Most Famous Celebs Called Out In The Ashley Madison Netflix Doc

The Ashley Madison breach was major news back in 2015, thanks in no small part to the fact that a number of well-known names — from reality stars, to content creators, and even Joe Biden's youngest son — were involved. At the time, many whose names were leaked denied using the site (shocker). However, in the wake of the release Netflix's new documentary, "Ashley Madison: Sex, Lies and Cyber Attacks," they're in the spotlight once more.

The first of the celebs named in the data breach to address the situation when it first hit was "14 Children and Pregnant Again" alum Josh Duggar. In a since-deleted statement issued to the official Duggar family website on August 20, 2015, Josh admitted to a pornography addiction, as well as cheating on his wife, Anna Renee Duggar — though, as noted by Entertainment Weekly, he never actually copped to using Ashley Madison specifically. Nevertheless, he apologized to his family and anyone who saw him as a role model. "I deeply regret all hurt I have caused so many by being such a bad example," he said.

Of course, the Ashley Madison scandal wasn't the last time the reality star would be involved in dodgy dealings. In April 2021, he was arrested for accessing child pornography two years prior. Duggar has since gone to prison for his crimes. As Ashley Madison's tagline said, life is short — but it's even shorter when you're spending a good portion of it incarcerated.