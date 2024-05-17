What Song Played At Barron Trump's Graduation? The Pick Was More Than Awkward

The day Melania Trump has likely feared has arrived — Barron Trump's graduation! Every graduation ceremony you will hear the same track, known as "Pomp and Circumstance," play as students walk across the stage to receive their diploma. It's unclear whether this song was heard as Barron received his diploma, but leading up to the big moment, the school played an interesting mix of music that made it a bit awkward for the Trump family.

A video captured former U.S. president Donald Trump along with Melania as they waited for their son to take the stage. In the background, you can hear music playing, specifically the track "Pompeii" by the band Bastille. At first, you wouldn't think much of the song, but you might recall the band actually has a rocky history with Donald.

In 2016, Bastille released a song titled "The Currents," insinuated to be about figures like right-wing UK politician Nigel Farage and Donald. Lead singer Dan Smith told the Huffington Post, "It's about anybody who says anything with whatever podium or mouthpiece they have. Be that just down at the pub, someone you hear just shouting off at their mouth far too loudly about things you can't quite believe anyone would say out loud, or someone using a much more public outlet." Considering the band's history with Donald, it may have made it a bit awkward to listen to their hit track "Pompeii," but the Trump family didn't let it ruin the day.