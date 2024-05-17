Steve Buscemi's NYC Attack, Explained

When social media users learned that "Fargo" star Steve Buscemi had been randomly attacked in Kips Bay, Manhattan, on May 8, they were ready for his attacker to suffer the real-life version of the "Stuck in the Middle" scene from the movie "Reservoir Dogs." One fan on X, formerly known as Twitter, wrote, "The man who sucker punched him better turn himself in, cause New Yorkers are not having this. He is at strong risk of never being seen again."

According to the New York Post, Buscemi's assailant struck him in the face. A witness said they saw the actor fall after he got hit and that Buscemi had been walking down the street with an unidentified woman. He was lucky to escape the attack with minor injuries, including facial swelling and bruising. Buscemi didn't let the incident scare him from working in the city; Page Six obtained a photo of Buscemi filming in SoHo after the assault, and he appeared to have a black eye. "He is OK and appreciates everyone's well wishes, though incredibly sad for everyone that this has happened to him while also walking the streets of New York," his publicist said.

Witnesses told ABC 7 that Buscemi actually tried to chase his attacker, whose likeness was captured on surveillance footage. Police identified the suspect as a 50-year-old named Clifton Williams, who has not been arrested as of this writing. Buscemi's assault happened mere months after another "Boardwalk Empire" star was attacked in New York City.