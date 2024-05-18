The Tragic Truth About Kendrick Lamar

The following article includes mentions of mental health issues, suicide, and addiction.

Some would call him a rapper, others might call him a poet, but one thing that we can all widely agreed on is that Kendrick Lamar is a musical genius. Since stepping into the spotlight with his debut studio album, "Section.80" in 2011, Lamar has evolved from an unknown up-and-coming emcee to one of the industry's most revered lyricists.

In a 2014 interview with The New York Times, Pharrell Williams compared Lamar to the late Bob Dylan — who is largely regarded as one of the greatest singer-songwriters of all time. "You can just see the kid's mind like a kaleidoscope over a beat," Williams added. In a separate interview with Apple Music, the "Happy" singer shared that one of the things responsible for Lamar's excellent songwriting skills is that he "knows how to be very disciplined with a subject matter."

Despite his legendary artistry, Lamar has been faced with great measures of tragedy through his years. In his 2010 track, "Cut You Off (To Grow Closer)," the rapper touched on the death of his grandmother, who was actively involved in his life as a child and with whom he had shared a great bond. "Ever since grandma died, everyone parted ways / Argue on holidays," he rapped, in part. This, however, is only one of the many tragedies Lamar has been faced with through the years.