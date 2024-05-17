Lara Trump Desperately Attempts To Steal Barron's Graduation Spotlight With New Song Hero
Lara Trump seems to have said, "Let me make this about me real quick!" The former news producer tried to steal the spotlight from Barron Trump's graduation by releasing new music.
On Friday, May 17, 2024, Donald Trump and Melania Trump attended the graduation ceremony of their son, Barron. The youngest of the Trump family received his high school diploma with all eyes on him. People flocked to social media to congratulate Barron on his success. One person on X, formerly known as Twitter, wrote, "CONGRATULATIONS BARRON TRUMP ON GRADUATING AND RECEIVING YOUR DIPLOMA." While the day was seemingly shaping up to be all about his graduation, Lara made a lousy attempt to make it about her.
Not long before Barron walked the stage for his graduation ceremony, Lara shared a post on social media, revealing that she had dropped a new track titled "Hero." She wrote on Instagram, "As promised to my YUGE fans in the liberal media, more proof of my very unique and creative winter. Honored to have worked on this record with the super talented @madelinejaymes." Lara linked the song in her bio for people to listen to across all streaming services, but as Barron's graduation rolled around, attention shifted to the youngest Trump. So, as much as Lara may have tried to take the spotlight, it didn't work.
Lara Trump has pushed her music before
Lara Trump may have just released new music (with bad timing), but her career in music isn't new. The former news producer has been dropping music for a couple of months now. She first released a single titled "I Won't Back Down" in the fall of 2023, before going months without sharing any new music. However, in March 2024, she announced the release of her track "Anything is Possible." She wrote on Instagram, "A little something I had fun with over the winter (and a few more too that I'll save for a future date, special for my YUGE fans in the liberal media)..." She wasn't lying when she said she had a few more coming, dropping "Hero" the day of Barron Trump's graduation.
Trump supporters have loved Lara's new venture, but some of the internet has been up in arms about it. The former producer has dealt with hate, even from the Democratic National Committee. In March 2024, DNC Chair, Jaime Harrison, issued a harsh statement about Lara's attempt at a singing career. Harrison said, "Lara Trump's 'music career' is just like her time at the RNC so far: embarrassing, unserious, and a waste of money." To follow it up, the committee released an AI-generated parody track about the Republican National Committee and the impact the Trump family has had on them. Despite all the hate she's gotten, Lara continues to push her music, even if it may be on her family members' big days.