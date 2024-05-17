Lara Trump Desperately Attempts To Steal Barron's Graduation Spotlight With New Song Hero

Lara Trump seems to have said, "Let me make this about me real quick!" The former news producer tried to steal the spotlight from Barron Trump's graduation by releasing new music.

On Friday, May 17, 2024, Donald Trump and Melania Trump attended the graduation ceremony of their son, Barron. The youngest of the Trump family received his high school diploma with all eyes on him. People flocked to social media to congratulate Barron on his success. One person on X, formerly known as Twitter, wrote, "CONGRATULATIONS BARRON TRUMP ON GRADUATING AND RECEIVING YOUR DIPLOMA." While the day was seemingly shaping up to be all about his graduation, Lara made a lousy attempt to make it about her.

Not long before Barron walked the stage for his graduation ceremony, Lara shared a post on social media, revealing that she had dropped a new track titled "Hero." She wrote on Instagram, "As promised to my YUGE fans in the liberal media, more proof of my very unique and creative winter. Honored to have worked on this record with the super talented @madelinejaymes." Lara linked the song in her bio for people to listen to across all streaming services, but as Barron's graduation rolled around, attention shifted to the youngest Trump. So, as much as Lara may have tried to take the spotlight, it didn't work.