Everything We Know About The Montana Boyz

If you have not heard of the Montana Boyz by name, chances are that you have at least come across one of their viral lip-syncing videos on TikTok or Instagram. The social media collective began in 2021 when three friends — Mark Estes, Kaleb Winterburn, and Kade Wilcox — created a video for fun. Though that video went viral, it took another few years for the Montana Boyz to hit their stride. Things exploded in 2024, in no small part due to Estes' much-publicized romance with reality star and podcaster Kristin Cavallari. Within three weeks of being posted, a video featuring Cavallari had garnered 11 million views for the TikTok stars (closer to 12 million now). Many others now have multiple million views, including one where the guys line dance, which has a whopping 17 million.

Though they remain dedicated to their original formula — lip syncing to a country song in a lineup — the Montana Boyz have also branched out to include other things on their channel. From horses to hunting, they represent a cowboy culture not often represented on social media. It also does not hurt that all three of the Boyz are gorgeous, and that they have started to incorporate humor into their content. As of mid-May 2024, the social media stars have 818,000 followers on TikTok and have amassed 15 million likes. They also have more than 350,000 Instagram followers on their main account. Here is everything we know about the creators known as the Montana Boyz.