Stormy Daniels' Outfit Arriving To Trump Trial Caused Quite The Buzz

If Donald Trump had a courtroom frequent flyer account, he could have flown around the globe twice by now. But then, Trump already owns a luxury $100 million Boeing 757 private jet, so it's safe to assume he's okay on that front. Trump's latest trial is regarding the "hush money" he reportedly ordered Michael Cohen to take from campaign funds to cover up an alleged affair he had with Stormy Daniels — whose real name is Stephanie Clifford. The adult star caused quite a stir with her scathing testimony, but it was what Daniels wore to the courthouse that caused a real buzz.

The fervor wasn't because it was another example of the inappropriate outfits that Daniels has worn over the years. Nope. It was the bulletproof vest she was forced to wear under her clothes during her two days of testifying.

"She was really scared. She had a lot of fear. She was concerned about the security coming into New York," Daniels' attorney, Clark Brewster, said in an interview with "Anderson Cooper 360" on CNN. "She wore a bulletproof vest every day until she got to the courthouse." Brewster claimed that Daniels "cried herself to sleep" the day before her first court appearance, and that she was absolutely petrified she'd be shot by a MAGA fanatic. He said she wasn't worried about taking the stand to testify; it was the walk from the car to the courtroom that terrified her. Brewster admitted he'd also been concerned for Daniels' safety.