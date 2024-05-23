What Alina Habba's Husband Gregg Reuben Does For A Living

Alina Habba's marriage to her husband, Gregg Reuben, is about as fresh as her time with Donald Trump. Habba married Reuben in 2020, shortly after divorcing her first husband, Matthew Eyet, in 2019. A year after she tied the knot with Reuben, the lawyer joined Trump's legal team, changing the trajectory of her life forever. Habba has been thrown into the limelight, as she has shown unwavering support for the former U.S. president. However, as much as she has been in the headlines, her relationship with Reuben has surprisingly been kept out of the public eye.

Every now and then, Habba's followers will catch a glimpse of Reuben on the lawyer's social media. In March 2024, the lawyer shared a slideshow of photos on Instagram from her 40th birthday, which featured a photo of Habba with Reuben alongside the former president and his wife, Melania Trump. A rare sighting of the two, but just because Reuben may prefer to stay in the shadows, doesn't mean he's not as successful as his wife.

Reuben's impressive résumé includes graduating from Harvard Business School and being worth a whopping $2 to $5 million. How did he build such a high net worth, you might ask? Well, he may not be in the field of law like his wife, but he has taken his business knowledge to become the CEO of a parking management company.