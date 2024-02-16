The Shady Side Of Alina Habba

As much as the MAGA following likes to believe that Donald Trump can walk on water politically, that buoyancy hasn't served him very well in the courtroom throughout 2023 and the start of 2024. Besides facing 91 criminal charges at the time of this writing, he's also in a great deal of litigious hot water, and has placed much of the responsibility towards handling the latter in the hands of lawyer Alina Habba. As a founding partner of the Habba Madaio & Associates law firm headquartered in New Jersey, she's included on the Super Lawyers Rising Stars List, and has taken on high-profile cases that included suing a nursing home for such violations as storing 17 frozen bodies of COVID victims and successfully taking on a town council whose employee sexually assaulted several children.

Habba's star rose even further in 2021 after she was hired by Trump, whom she met when frequenting his New Jersey golf club and resort. Despite accusations that her videogenic appearance prompted the appointment, Habba said to the New York Post, " ... just because I'm pretty doesn't mean I'm not a brilliant lawyer." Although she's nowhere near as seasoned as other barristers on the Trump payroll, Habba's kept her nose relatively clean so far, unlike Michael Cohen and Rudy Guiliani, who stepped into legal guano while defending the former president. Currently, the jury's out concerning her track record with Trump, but like her employer, she's become a firebrand prone to committing some rather questionable deeds tainting her brand.