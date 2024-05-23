Does Taylor Swift Make All Her Boyfriends Sign NDAs? Here's What We Know
Taylor Swift is a pro at using her romantic experiences to inspire her work. If you date Swift, just know that she will likely make a song about you, and it will probably be a smash hit. But as vocal as the Grammy winning musician is about her love life, her exes have kept quiet about their relationships with the superstar. Which makes people wonder — does Taylor Swift make her boyfriends sign an NDA?
The conversation on whether Swift makes her beau's sign an NDA reignited in May 2024 when a celebrity blind item was posted on the website Crazy Days and Nights. The blind item alleged that a NFL player had to sign an NDA before sparking a new romance. All eyes went to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship, which seemingly fit the description. While it was never confirmed that the blind item was about the couple, it has people thinking if this is something the "Karma" singer would actually do.
British lawyer, Emma Gill, seems to think Swift does have an NDA in place when it comes to her relationships. Gill told Daily Mail, "Taylor Swift has settled a number of scores in song, yet cleverly ensured her ex-lovers rarely become liabilities." Gill has noticed Swift's exes haven't said much about her, and believes it's because an NDA is in place. While NDA's can catch a bad rap, Gill suggests that if a couple is open to the idea it can be beneficial, much like how she thinks it has been for Swift.
Taylor Swift's exes are suspiciously quiet
We said it before and we will say it again, if you date Taylor Swift she will use your relationship for inspiration in her work. From pop hits like "Style," rumored to be about Harry Styles, to cut-throat songs like "Dear John," inspired by Swift's relationship with John Mayer. However, further proof that her exes may be under an NDA is that they refuse to talk about Swift, despite the fact that she's very willing to sing about them.
In 2016, when Tom Hiddleston was asked about his romance with Swift by a reporter (via E! News), he completely dodged the question. "I'm not going to answer that, if it's all right," he said. A year later, the "Loki" actor was asked about Swift again, and although he was willing to speak a bit more, he only had nice things to say about the musician. "Taylor is an amazing woman," he told GQ. "She's generous and kind and lovely, and we had the best time."
Hiddleston hasn't been the only ex that has avoided speaking on the "Karma" singer. Going back to Styles, when he was asked about a song he wrote that fans believed was inspired by Swift, he got a bit uncomfortable. He told BBC Radio 1 in 2017, "I think it's pretty self explanatory." Styles didn't go into the details about the song or their relationship, so could a NDA have been in place? Many sure think so.
Matty Healy could be Taylor Swift's worst nightmare
While majority of Taylor Swift's exes have kept quiet about their relationship with the "Cruel Summer" singer, there's one ex who may not be as silent. Matty Healy, lead singer of The 1975, was friends with Swift for years before romance rumors sparked in May 2023. The timeline of Swift and Healy's relationship was short, as the two dated for about two months before calling it quits. Since then, Swift has dropped her 11th studio album, "The Tortured Poets Department," which many believe features tracks about Healy.
In April 2024, the British singer was asked by ET about the rumored tracks about him. He responded, "I haven't really listened to that much of it, but I'm sure it's good." It looked like Healy was going to take the high road, much like many of her exes, but that might not be true.
A source revealed to the U.S. Sun that Swift might get a taste of her own medicine with The 1975's upcoming album. The source shared, "He [Healy] has opted to keep silent, but no NDA has been signed. Like Taylor, he uses his music as a form of release and storytelling. It's naturally caused him to think about their time together and he's never been one to hold back when speaking his mind." So, Swifties should be on the lookout for the upcoming project, because it might spill the tea on a different side of Swift.