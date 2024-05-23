Does Taylor Swift Make All Her Boyfriends Sign NDAs? Here's What We Know

Taylor Swift is a pro at using her romantic experiences to inspire her work. If you date Swift, just know that she will likely make a song about you, and it will probably be a smash hit. But as vocal as the Grammy winning musician is about her love life, her exes have kept quiet about their relationships with the superstar. Which makes people wonder — does Taylor Swift make her boyfriends sign an NDA?

The conversation on whether Swift makes her beau's sign an NDA reignited in May 2024 when a celebrity blind item was posted on the website Crazy Days and Nights. The blind item alleged that a NFL player had to sign an NDA before sparking a new romance. All eyes went to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship, which seemingly fit the description. While it was never confirmed that the blind item was about the couple, it has people thinking if this is something the "Karma" singer would actually do.

British lawyer, Emma Gill, seems to think Swift does have an NDA in place when it comes to her relationships. Gill told Daily Mail, "Taylor Swift has settled a number of scores in song, yet cleverly ensured her ex-lovers rarely become liabilities." Gill has noticed Swift's exes haven't said much about her, and believes it's because an NDA is in place. While NDA's can catch a bad rap, Gill suggests that if a couple is open to the idea it can be beneficial, much like how she thinks it has been for Swift.