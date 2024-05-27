Lea Michele Can't Escape The Plastic Surgery Rumors After Her Face Transformation

Lea Michele has been standing up to the pressure to undergo rhinoplasty ever since she was a teenager, but some believe she may have given in to a different kind of plastic surgery: buccal fat removal. Speculation arose after Michele's cheekbones became more pronounced in photos, which many believe can only be achieved through surgical intervention. The "Glee" alum hasn't addressed the rumors, but she has been open about putting up a fight to keep her face intact in her early career.

Michele has a pronounced nose that falls outside Hollywood's beauty standards, though she had no issues with it. "I love my nose because it's mine," she wrote in an essay for Today in 2019. Nonetheless, agents believed she needed to alter her face to improve her chances in the industry. "I must've been maybe only 13 years old, I started being told by managers and agents that in order to make it on television or be on covers of magazines that I was going to have to get a nose job," she said.

Michele is glad she stood her ground. Thanks to her striking features, she earned early recognition. "Maybe if I had looked different, I wouldn't have gotten the job," she wrote about her breakout role on "Glee." Lea Michele credits Barbra Streisand for inspiring her to embrace her nose. "She was an icon for me," she told Town & Country in 2022. Michele may have refused to change her face in a major way, but many believe she was more open to going for less invasive alterations.