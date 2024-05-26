The Stunning Transformation Of Isabella Rossellini

Before Isabella Rossellini was born, there was a fan letter. Its author was Swedish actor Ingrid Bergman, who expressed interest in working with filmmaker Roberto Rossellini. Contrary to popular belief that Bergman was making a pass at Roberto by signing it off with "ti amo," Isabella later revealed that the rumor was far from the truth. "In the ... mythology of the press, it was a love letter, but of course it wasn't," she explained to BAM. "Mama was aware that she was a very known actress, and so she tried to write a letter that was humorous."

The pair eventually worked together in the 1950 flick "Stromboli." A full-fledged affair followed, one which destroyed the reputation of Bergman and Roberto since they were both married. Unlike other Tinseltown cheating scandals that were overlooked, Bergman suffered seven years of alienation from the United States.

Per The Guardian, Bergman's request for a divorce was first declined by her then-husband Petter Lindstrom, and only granted in absentia in Mexico after she and Roberto had their first born, who was named after his dad. In 1952, the couple had twins, Isabella and Ingrid Rossellini. While the latter took a career path in education as an Italian literature and film specialist, Isabella chose the spotlight, just like her superstar parents. Keep scrolling for the story of her stunning transformation.