Matthew Perry's Toxicology Report Leads To Tragic Yet Suspected Outcome

The following article includes mentions of addiction.

There's a new twist in Matthew Perry's death, as a toxicology report revealed a tragic yet suspected detail regarding his passing. In October 2023, the world was shocked to discover that the "Friends" star died at age 54 due to an apparent drowning. A couple months after his passing, however, TMZ revealed that Perry died due to the "acute effects of ketamine." Perry had struggled with addiction for years but, at the time of his death, the actor was said to be partaking in ketamine infusion therapy for various mental health struggles. However, it was determined that the ketamine found in his system wasn't from his infusion therapy, as that usually lasts only three to four hours, leaving one major question: Where did this ketamine come from? Apparently, this is something investigators are wondering, as well.

TMZ discovered both local and federal authorities are taking a closer look at how the "17 Again" actor obtained the drug and whether it was legal. Officials have been looking into this for months, but it's unclear how far they have gotten in their investigation. What's known is that they have already questioned some important people in Hollywood about the matter, and those who were interviewed have a history of drug use. Despite being questioned, none of these individuals have been charged with providing Perry the drug. As the investigation continues, many are hoping they will get the answer to the question everyone's asking.

If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).