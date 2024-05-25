Weird Things About Sydney Sweeney & Jonathan Davino's Relationship

Sydney Sweeney is pretty secretive about her relationship with Jonathan Davino, but that's not the only weird aspect of their romance. From rarely being seen in public with him to having a pretty big age gap, not to mention intentionally stoking rumors of a romance with Glen Powell, Sweeney has proved she is in no ordinary relationship. But while the "Euphoria" star prefers not to disclose much information about Davino, she's shown she's serious about him.

Sweeney and Davino reportedly started dating in 2017, around the time she just turned 20. Apparently, she had no interest in playing the field before settling down. In February 2022, Sweeney sparked engagement rumors when she was spotted with a rock on her finger, and People confirmed the news the following month. Sweeney never publicly acknowledged the engagement until March 2024 when she referred to Davino as her fiancé while hosting "Saturday Night Live."

The "Immaculate" star has also been open about wanting to be a mom, noting that she hopes to fulfill that dream sooner rather than later. "I want to have a family, I've always wanted to be a young mom," she told The Hollywood Reporter in July 2022. Although she worries that the industry might not be receptive to her decision to have children at such a young age. Sweeney wants to be a successful actor and producer and also lead a normal life. Many of the strange aspects of her relationship seem to stem to from this duality.