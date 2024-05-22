Lebron James Reveals His Big Hope For Caitlin Clark's First WNBA Season

From one basketball legend to a future basketball legend, LeBron James is sending well wishes for Caitlin Clark's first WNBA season. After graduating from the University of Iowa, with an impressive repertoire in her back pocket, Clark became the No. 1 draft pick in the WNBA. After joining the Indiana Fever, people were eager to watch her professional career, as her college run proved how talented she was.

Now that the 2024 WNBA season has kicked off, all eyes have been on Clark, even from some of the greatest to ever take the court. James proved he is a die-hard fan of the Indiana Fever star after appearing on the podcast, "Mind The Game." He shared, "The one thing I love that she's bringing to her sport: More people want to watch. More people want to tune in." He continued, "Don't get it twisted, don't get it f***ed up. Caitlin Clark is the reason why a lot of great things is gonna happen for the WNBA." It's true — while a handful of rookies have helped pique more interest in the WNBA, you can't deny Clark is leading that excitement.

As she continues to take over the WNBA, James hopes the best for her. He said, "I'm rooting for Caitlin because I've been in that seat before, I've walked that road before. I hope she kills." The Los Angeles Lakers star has cheered Clark on for a while now, and has become one of her fiercest defenders in the process.