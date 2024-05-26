What's The Beef Between Brittney Griner & Her Ex Coach Kim Mulkey About?

Brittney Griner was Baylor University's star basketball player from 2011 to 2013 under coach Kim Mulkey, and while she was instrumental in the team's many wins, their relationship was a complicated one. Mulkey was able to guide Griner, along with the other Baylor Bears, to a national championship win in 2012 with a perfect score. "Brittney Griner is the face of women's basketball right now. And we embrace that," her coach stated after the victory, per Baylor University. As for Griner, she shared, "It had nothing to do with validating what type of player I am. That was the last thing in my mind. It's the team and just getting the national championship for coach and for Baylor."

Behind the scenes, however, was a different story. When Griner first joined the Baylor basketball team, she told Mulkey, "I'm gay; I hope that's not a problem," per ESPN. According to the 6'8" star, she was told that her sexuality didn't matter, but she felt that support from her coach was lacking. "It was a recruiting thing. The coaches thought if it seemed like they condoned it, people wouldn't let their kids play for Baylor," Griner stated. Mulkey didn't deny Griner's statement, but responded to the athlete's comments via her rep, saying that while she couldn't get into specifics when it came to Griner or any other player, she'd always consider Griner to be "a celebrated member of the Baylor family." Despite her words, almost 10 years later, Mulkey was noticeably silent when her former star center ended up in serious legal trouble overseas.