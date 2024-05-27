What King Charles' Former Butler Has Spilled About The Royal Family

The royal family's former butlers have often complicated the monarchy's quest for privacy. Paul Burrell, Princess Diana's former butler has released scandalous secrets about the late royal over the years, including a very interesting claim about her penchant for befriending prostitutes. In recent years, Grand Harrold, who served as King Charles III's butler from 2005-2011, has taken up the mantle as the talkative former employee. Harrold has spoken on everything from King Charles and Prince Harry's strained relationship relationship to the reason Meghan Markle skipped visiting Charles after he announced his cancer diagnosis. (If you were wondering, Harrold told the New York Post he believed that Meghan felt Harry needed to visit his estranged father alone.)

It's not all family gossip, though. Harrold has said some promising things about the royals, too. During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, he had nothing but wonderful things to say about King Charles III. "He's an amazing man. He's like his mother. He's funny, he's witty, he's about tradition," Harrold revealed. "... I think he will be a good king, personally, because I've seen what he's like as a person." However, the former butler also spoke on Charles' weakness for being publicly scrutinized. "The problem he's got is everybody loved the Queen, even if you didn't like the monarchy, everybody loves the Queen." Hmm, if only he had stopped there!