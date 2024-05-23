Brittany Mahomes Is On Everyone's Lips After Patrick Defends Harrison Butker

Patrick Mahomes' controversial take on Harrison Butker's commencement speech has people talking — not about him, but rather his wife, Brittany Mahomes.

Butker thought he was good with the public eye after being outed for being an undercover Swiftie, but his speech at Benedictine College changed that. Many deemed his speech inappropriate and degrading to the women in the audience, and just in general. In his remarks, the Kansas City Chiefs player said, "Some of you may go on to lead successful careers in the world, but I would venture to guess that the majority of you are most excited about your marriage and the children you will bring into this world." Butker used his personal experience as a reference, saying his wife, Isabelle "would be the first to say her life truly started when she began living her vocation as a wife and as a mother." Butker received plenty of backlash for his remarks, but his fellow teammate, Patrick, seemed to have his back.

The famous quarterback was asked about Butker's controversial speech and he came to his teammates' defense. According to CNN, Patrick said, "I've known him for seven years. I judge him by the character that he shows every single day ... that's someone who cares about the people around him, cares about his family and wants to make a good impact in society." Although it was Patrick who said something about Butker's speech, it's his wife, Brittany, that has been catching flack from internet sleuths.