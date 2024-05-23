Brittany Mahomes Is On Everyone's Lips After Patrick Defends Harrison Butker
Patrick Mahomes' controversial take on Harrison Butker's commencement speech has people talking — not about him, but rather his wife, Brittany Mahomes.
Butker thought he was good with the public eye after being outed for being an undercover Swiftie, but his speech at Benedictine College changed that. Many deemed his speech inappropriate and degrading to the women in the audience, and just in general. In his remarks, the Kansas City Chiefs player said, "Some of you may go on to lead successful careers in the world, but I would venture to guess that the majority of you are most excited about your marriage and the children you will bring into this world." Butker used his personal experience as a reference, saying his wife, Isabelle "would be the first to say her life truly started when she began living her vocation as a wife and as a mother." Butker received plenty of backlash for his remarks, but his fellow teammate, Patrick, seemed to have his back.
The famous quarterback was asked about Butker's controversial speech and he came to his teammates' defense. According to CNN, Patrick said, "I've known him for seven years. I judge him by the character that he shows every single day ... that's someone who cares about the people around him, cares about his family and wants to make a good impact in society." Although it was Patrick who said something about Butker's speech, it's his wife, Brittany, that has been catching flack from internet sleuths.
Did Patrick Mahomes defend Harrison Butker because of his wife?
It seemed odd that Patrick Mahomes defended Harrison Butker's controversial commencement speech, but many think he did so because of his wife, Brittany Mahomes. People on social media pointed out that Brittany is mainly a stay-at-home mom, which Butker highlighted in his speech. One person tweeted, "Good!! Mahomes and wife are actually living out what Butker said in his speech at a Catholic college. She is a stay at home Mom, probably has side gigs too, and it's ok, it's their life."
However, many took Patrick's backing of Butker as an opportunity to poke fun at Brittany. One person tweeted, "He [Butker] literally said exactly what Patrick Mahomes wife is." Comment after comment was geared toward her, rather than Patrick. One user harshly said, "He agrees with him because his own wife is useless."
But, the truth is, Brittany is not just a mom. She's also a businesswoman who founded a company called Brittany Lynne Fitness, and even became the co-owner of the National Women's Soccer League team Kansas City Current after ending her professional soccer career. So, the quarterback's defense of Butker's speech seemed contradictory. One person wrote, "Tell your wife to sell her soccer team then." Stay-at-home mom or not, Patrick's comments about Butker's speech have only caused him and his wife to catch some heat. So, maybe next time he'll keep his remarks to himself and stick to football.