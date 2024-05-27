Inappropriate Outfits We Can't Believe Sabrina Carpenter Wore

Sabrina Carpenter has said that her diminutive frame is to blame for making it difficult for her to find a style that suits her, but being tiny is no excuse for some of her inappropriate fashion choices. "I [take risks] in a lot of other areas, but fashion was always something that was harder for me because I am very petite," Carpenter told Glamour in 2018. "Things fit differently on me than they do on supermodels." Perhaps this helps explain why she's really leaned into the Bratz aesthetic — instead of dressing like she's ready to strut down a runway, she often wears outfits that make it look like she's posing behind the cellophane panel of a cardboard box.

Carpenter's love of platform boots and gluteal sulcus-skimming hemlines give her that Bratz-like quality. On Reddit, she's also been likened to the dolls' animated counterparts, the "Winx Club" pixies, or an even tinier toy: Polly Pocket. But the "Espresso" singer does not browse the toy aisle when searching for style inspo. "I look at old photos of Brigitte Bardot and Jane Birkin and even young Dolly [Parton]; a lot of the things they wore feel very close to the things that I like to wear now," she told W magazine in 2024. We can see the vision here in some of her outfits, which are adorbs and harmless fun for the most part, but a few of her looks have been utter nonsense or even somewhat controversial.