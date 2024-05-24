Inside Riley Keough's Tragic First Year After Lisa Marie Presley's Untimely Death

Riley Keough's young life had already taken so many tragic turns when her mother, Lisa Marie Presley, died on January 12, 2023. There was the 2020 death of her brother, Benjamin Keough, at age 27 and the toll that the chronic illness Lyme Disease was taking on her health. Riley told The Wrap that she suffered a particularly bad flare-up after Benjamin died. Unfortunately, soon after she began the painful process of grieving the loss of another family member, it seemed as though the weight of the world was placed on her shoulders. For poor Riley, the first year after her mother's death was spent dealing with legal issues and family drama.

The "Mad Max: Fury Road" star told Vanity Fair that she spent her final moments with her mom at a fête for the 2022 biopic based on the life of Lisa Marie's father, Elvis Presley. "I remember thinking about how beautiful she looked, and that was my strongest memory of the dinner," she said. Because she was so distraught after her mother died, Riley couldn't deliver the eulogy she wrote honoring Lisa Marie's memory. Instead, Riley's husband, Ben Smith-Peterson, recited it at the memorial service, which was held at Graceland. "I'm a product of your heart," it read in part.

What Riley didn't know at the time was that the actions of another family member would soon make mourning her mother even more heartbreaking.