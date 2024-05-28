How Trump's Team Slammed His Portrayal In The Apprentice Movie

The following article includes mention of sexual assault.

"The Apprentice" got a ton of praise at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival, but not everyone is a fan. Unsurprisingly, Donald Trump's team has clapped back at the film in a very big way — even going so far as threatening legal action.

As many will know, "The Apprentice," which stars "Pam and Tommy" alum, Sebastian Stan, takes a look at Trump in the 1970s and 1980s. At the time of writing, no trailer, nor any footage has been released to the public. That said, its release at Cannes has certainly seen the film praised by critics. In fact, that may even be a bit of an understatement: the film is said to have received applause lasting no less than 11 minutes.

Enter, a not-so-happy Trump. In a statement to Deadline, Steven Cheung, a spokesperson for Trump's campaign, slammed the film (shocker) and claimed they were planning on suing (also not a shocker). "We will be filing a lawsuit to address the blatantly false assertions from these pretend filmmakers," Cheung said. For anyone scratching their heads over how the film's director, Ali Abbasi, is a "pretend filmmaker," Cheung went on to make the very bold claim that "The Apprentice" was actually spearheaded by Trump's haters. "This is election interference by Hollywood elites, who know that President Trump will retake the White House and beat their candidate of choice because nothing they have done has worked," he said. Fake filmmakers, Hollywood elites, and election interference — oh, my!