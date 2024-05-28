The Wild Move Shaquille O'Neal Made With His Olympic Gold Medal

Back in 1996, Shaquille O'Neal became an Olympic gold medalist. Don't expect him to pull out the medal as a show-and-tell, though, because in a wild fit of anger, he tossed it from a moving car not long after receiving it. Drama!

O'Neal was famously part of the 1996 Dream Team (also known as Dream Team III, but more on that, later). As part of the team, O'Neal helped take the USA men's basketball team to victory at the Atlanta 1996 games. However, as he revealed in an April 2024 episode of "The Big Podcast with Shaq," he didn't believe he was given enough play time. Recounting the final game against Serbia and Montenegro, then Yugoslavia, O'Neal explained that the team's coach, Lenny Wilkens had warned him that he would be prioritizing David Robinson, as there was a good chance he'd be retiring soon after (he actually only ended up retiring in 2003, but we digress). O'Neal was fine with that ... until he realized he was only being called on in the game's final two minutes.

Unsurprisingly, O'Neal wasn't thrilled. Au contraire, he went on to share that after the game had ended and the ceremony came to a close (we're not sure if he was referring to the Olympic Games' closing ceremony or just the medal ceremony), he left in a huff, and threw his medal out of the window on the way home. Not that O'Neal sees that as a tragic event in his life, though.