Stupidly Expensive Things Shaquille O'Neal Owns

Talk about salty! In 2022, Shaquille O'Neal revealed that he once bought three Rolls Royce cars out of spite. It was 1996 and a 24-year-old Shaq had just signed a 7-year, $120-million deal with the Los Angeles Lakers. When his first check came through, he was ready to celebrate. As he told the "Drink Champs" podcast, his first payout was $10.9 million and "I spent that $10 million probably in three months." One of those millions was dropped at the Rolls Royce dealership after a salesperson rubbed him the wrong way. As O'Neal recalled, he showed up wearing sweats – "I'm looking like a bum" – and began asking lots of questions about pricing. "I don't wanna spend $400,000 for a car, so I'm like, 'Hey man, how much is this? Nah. How much is this one?'" he recalled. "Finally the old guy says, 'Yo man, you asked about all these cars, can you afford them?'" That proved to be the wrong thing to say to Shaq who was instantly offended. After asking the man, "What the f*** you just said to me?" he went ahead and bought three of the cars in the showroom.

Unfortunately, it wasn't the smartest move because he never really drove any of them, per Mirror. He did hold onto his revenge purchases, though, and in 2023, he took his Rolls Royce Cullinan to West Coast Customs to spruce it up with a new body kit and add a flashy Superman logo to its grill.