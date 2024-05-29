Where Are Britney Spears' Parents Lynne And Jamie Now?
Britney Spears has had a tumultuous relationship with her parents Lynne Spears and Jamie Spears over the years, which was well-publicized during the court battle to end her conservatorship in 2021. As the fight neared its end, resulting in Britney's freedom, Jamie had major health difficulties and was eventually forced to have his leg amputated in December 2023. "He had a knee replacement and got a terrible infection from it," a source told Page Six at the time.
Not only did Jamie have health issues, but Britney's dad was living in an RV during their conservatorship battle. "He's still living in an RV next to Britney's storage warehouse with all her stuff in it," the Page Six source said. The storage warehouse is where the "Toxic" singer kept a wealth of her memorabilia in Louisiana. In December 2022, Jamie bought land near the property, but as of May 2024, he has yet to begin any construction and continued to lived in the RV, per The U.S. Sun.
Jamie did score a win, however, after he and Britney came to a settlement in April 2024 over the residual issues of their conservatorship dispute. According to TMZ, a judge ordered Britney to pay her dad's legal fees to the tune of $2 million, which reportedly left the singer fuming. The next month a source told The Sun that Jamie was concerned for Britney's mental wellness following the dissolution of her conservatorship, but he couldn't intervene since the two were not speaking. It didn't help that Britney also had a contentious relationship with her mother.
Lynne Spears worked as a substitute teacher
By September 2023, the life of Britney Spears' mom had drastically changed. The Daily Mail reported that Lynne was working as a substitute teacher in Louisiana, but she was still living in the $2 million mansion that Britney had bought her in 2001. "She is struggling to pay her bills, but she has already substituted for several classes at [a local school]," a source told the outlet. Even though she was apparently working as a substitute teacher, Lynne's Instagram bio states that she is a consultant at Rodan and Fields Independent. Two months later, the mother of the "Oops!...I Did It Again" artist was photographed shopping at Dollar General in November 2023. As noted by TMZ, who published the pics, Lynne sported a designer purse while shopping at the thrifty store.
Until the conservatorship ended, Lynne was being supported by Britney as the pop star footed the utility bills for the mansion her mother lived in. When Lynne filed a lawsuit to have her daughter also cover $600,000 in legal fees accrued during the conservatorship battle, Britney objected, and we learned just how much she had been covering Lynne's lifestyle. In April 2022, her lawyer cited that Britney had paid "approximately $1.7 million" in utilities and upkeep for her mom's home, per Variety.
In November 2023, the Daily Mail claimed that Lynne had been making extra money to cover her bills by selling some of Britney's memorabilia. That became a point of contention between the pair, but Britney Spears changed her mind about her relationship with her mother.
Britney Spears buried the hatchet with her mom
Lynne Spears denied the claims that she had sold off Britney Spears' old belongings and took to Instagram to defend herself. "[Britney] I'm not sure who told you I got rid of your dolls and journals but I would never do that! That would be cruel because I know how much they mean to you," Lynne wrote in a November 2023 post. To back up her claims, she added photos of her daughter's keepsakes and offered to send them to Britney if the singer wanted them. "I would never sell my daughter's things. Get your facts straight @dailymail," Lynne wrote in a follow-up post, her last on the platform to date.
The mother-daughter duo appeared on better terms after Lynne set the record straight. Photos from TMZ showed Lynne had attended the "Criminal" artist's birthday party in December 2023. A couple days later, a source told People that Lynne was "really making an effort" to patch up her relationship with Britney. "Her mom does love her. There is no doubt about that," the insider said.
Britney showed that she reciprocated that love in a touching Instagram post on May 15. She uploaded a snap of her mom alongside her sister Jamie Lynn Spears, and her sister's kids. "We all have issues with our family but dear God you can't help how much you love them," Britney wrote in the since-deleted post (via Us Weekly). As of May 2024, she has yet to reconcile with her father Jamie.