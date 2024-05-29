Where Are Britney Spears' Parents Lynne And Jamie Now?

Britney Spears has had a tumultuous relationship with her parents Lynne Spears and Jamie Spears over the years, which was well-publicized during the court battle to end her conservatorship in 2021. As the fight neared its end, resulting in Britney's freedom, Jamie had major health difficulties and was eventually forced to have his leg amputated in December 2023. "He had a knee replacement and got a terrible infection from it," a source told Page Six at the time.

Not only did Jamie have health issues, but Britney's dad was living in an RV during their conservatorship battle. "He's still living in an RV next to Britney's storage warehouse with all her stuff in it," the Page Six source said. The storage warehouse is where the "Toxic" singer kept a wealth of her memorabilia in Louisiana. In December 2022, Jamie bought land near the property, but as of May 2024, he has yet to begin any construction and continued to lived in the RV, per The U.S. Sun.

Jamie did score a win, however, after he and Britney came to a settlement in April 2024 over the residual issues of their conservatorship dispute. According to TMZ, a judge ordered Britney to pay her dad's legal fees to the tune of $2 million, which reportedly left the singer fuming. The next month a source told The Sun that Jamie was concerned for Britney's mental wellness following the dissolution of her conservatorship, but he couldn't intervene since the two were not speaking. It didn't help that Britney also had a contentious relationship with her mother.