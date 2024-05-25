Travis Kelce Fumbles Harrison Butker Response And Swifties Can't Shake It Off

Swifties waited with bated breath to see what Travis Kelce would say after Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker named-dropped Taylor Swift without saying her name during a controversial commencement speech — instead, Butker referred to the global powerhouse as "my teammate's girlfriend." Well, Kelce finally spoke out on "New Heights," and some fans were not impressed. He could have taken a strong stance against Butker's misogynist remarks and attacks on the LGBTQ+ community, but he did not.

Butker criticized President Joe Biden for being pro-choice, called gay pride a "deadly sin," and spoke out against birth control and IVF. The comments that received the most attention, however, were those about women. "I think it is you, the women, who have had the most diabolical lies told to you," he told the female students who had just graduated. He then used anecdotal evidence of his wife's happiness as a homemaker to make the argument that they also would be more fulfilled going the trad wife route instead of pursuing careers.

Kelce's response to the divisive speech was a real rollercoaster ride. He started on a low note by joining Patrick Mahomes in voicing support for Butker. "I cherish him as a teammate. I think Pat said it best where he is every bit of a great person and a great teammate," Kelce said. The OG Swiftie then made a lukewarm effort to reclaim some of that sweet goodwill from his brethren before really sticking his foot in his mouth.