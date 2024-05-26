The PGA World Reacts To Grayson Murray's Death

The golf community is mourning the death of pro golfer Grayson Murray, one of the many athletes who've died in 2024. According to CNN, the beloved two-time PGA Tour winner died on May 25 at age 30, roughly 24 hours after withdrawing from the Charles Schwab Challenge taking place in Fort Worth, Texas. "We were devastated to learn — and are heartbroken to share — that PGA TOUR player Grayson Murray passed away this morning. I am at a loss for words," PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan said in a statement. "We mourn Grayson and pray for comfort for his loved ones."

Murray's cause of death is unknown at this time. However, he cited an unspecified illness upon his withdrawal from the tournament on May 24. Murray, who was engaged to his fiancée, Christiana Ritchie, also had a history of mental health issues. "It's not easy," he revealed following the Sony Open (via the New York Post). "I wanted to give up a lot of times. Give up on myself. Give up on the game of golf. Give up on life, at times." He continued, "When you get tired of fighting, let someone else fight for you. ... I hope everyone at home watching can get a little inspiration from it. If I can just help one person, that's all it takes ... I knew today was not going to change my life, but it did change my career, and I'm excited."

In light of Murray's passing, the golf community is paying tribute.