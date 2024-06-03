Lisa Lopes' Autopsy Report Has Some Disturbing Details

Lisa "Left Eye" Lopes, who's best known for being one-third of '90s girl band TLC, tragically died in April 2002. According to CNN, the rapper, who was 30 years old, was killed after the car she was driving collided with another car in La Ceiba, Honduras. And while there were seven other passengers present at the scene of the crash, Lopes was the only fatality. The beloved rapper's death sent shockwaves throughout the entertainment industry and beyond, not just because it forever altered the lineup of one of the best-selling girl groups in history, but because of the violent nature of her death and heartbreaking details included in the autopsy report.

According to the New York Times, Lopes was in Honduras with a group of friends for spiritual fulfillment and other leisurely activities. ”It was something very personal to her, and it was something she liked to share with people,” her publicist Jay Marose shared. ”Lisa loved to travel, loved to find new places. She loved cultures that were really, truly spiritual.” Unfortunately, her trip and life were cut short after losing control of the Mitsubishi Montero she had rented. "The cause of the accident was Ms. Lopes losing control of the car,” local policeman Luis Aguilar said of the crash, which left the car upside down and damaged. ”The car rolled over for reasons that we still don't know, and that are being investigated."

Lopes' injuries were published in subsequent reports, and they were pretty horrifying.