The Tragic Truth About Grayson Murray

The following article includes mentions of mental health issues and suicide.

News of Grayson Murray's death was met with an outpouring of grief from the PGA community, and the loss had many who followed his career reflecting on his tragic past.

Murray had been playing the game that he loved when fans and fellow players saw the first sign that all was not well with the 2024 Sony Open champion: On May 24, 2024, he withdrew from the Charles Schwab Challenge. After the 30-year-old joined the much-too-long list of athletes who died too young, his devastated parents revealed that his cause of death was suicide. "We have spent the last 24 hours trying to come to terms with the fact that our son is gone. It's surreal that we not only have to admit it to ourselves, but that we also have to acknowledge it to the world," said Terry and Eric Murray in a statement shared by ESPN. "It's a nightmare."

Murray was a golf wunderkind who won three consecutive Junior World Championship titles. At age 16, he also became the second-youngest golfer to compete in a Korn Ferry Tour event. But beginning in college, a series of personal struggles started taking their toll on Murray's game, leaving many to wonder what might have been if he'd had an easier go of it. His hardships were something his parents acknowledged in their statement about his death, saying, "Life wasn't always easy for Grayson." Sadly, they weren't lying.