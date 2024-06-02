The Tragic Truth About Jennifer Lopez's Parents

Families can be challenging to navigate at the best of times, whether you're dirt poor or filthy rich, a Joe Schmoe, or a bona fide superstar. Jennifer Lopez has certainly struggled with this over the years, but she worked hard to mend bridges and find peace with her parents. Although it was a tough ride at times, she is now super close to both her dad, David Lopez, and mother, Guadalupe Rodríguez.

Despite her struggles growing up, Jennifer credits her parents with instilling her strong work ethic and the desire to achieve great things in life, if initially only to make them proud. "I watched my parents. My dad worked nights, and I was aware of how much he was doing for us," Jennifer told W magazine in 2013. "My mom was a Tupperware lady and also worked at the school. I always felt that I couldn't let them down."

Family difficulties aside, Jennifer's parents continue to support her through the tough times and the bad, and she's had plenty of both. There was the joy of Jennifer's twins, Emme and Max, arriving in the world in 2008. On the flip side, there's been the heartbreak of dealing with painful breakups from the string of Jennifer's husbands, boyfriends, and fiancés. There has been the startling success of her glittering, record-breaking career and her terrifying exhaustion-related panic attacks. Still, Jennifer's parents, David and Rodríguez, have always been there for their daughter.