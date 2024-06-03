The Shady Warning Anne Hathaway Got About Her Hollywood Career

Anne Hathaway has enjoyed a wildly successful acting career, dabbling in everything from drama to comedy to musicals. Even though Hathaway took home an Oscar for her supporting role in "Les Misérables," her journey to A-list stardom hasn't been an easy ride. Between dealing with depression from a young age and navigating body image issues in adulthood, Hathaway has faced tragic circumstances throughout her life. Unfortunately, "The Princess Diaries" star's struggles continued to multiply after she became a household name. During the early 2010s — what should've been the height of her career — she went through "Hathahate," a years-long period wherein the internet decided that she was uncool and therefore worthy of criticism.

Before achieving her widespread success, Hathaway was given some shady advice about what she could reasonably achieve during her career in Hollywood. "When I started out [in this industry] as a child, I was warned that my career would fall off a cliff at the age of 35, which is something I know a lot of women face," Hathaway shared with Porter. "The thing that has evolved during [that time] is that more women are having careers deeper into their lives, which I think is fantastic."

In her next chapter, Hathaway is leaving ageist career predictions in her rearview mirror with a new perspective.