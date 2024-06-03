Sonja Morgan Has Been Trying To Offload Her NYC Townhouse For Years

"Real Housewives of New York" alum Sonja Morgan has been trying to sell her NYC townhouse for several years. Sonja, who's reportedly worth $8 million, filmed in the lush setup during her decade-plus on the Bravo show, starting in 2010 and ending in 2021. Unfortunately, Sonja, who lost a substantial amount of money following her divorce from J.P. Morgan heir, John Adams Morgan, and her subsequent bankruptcy, has had terrible luck in the financial department. That could be why she's so eager to sell the property. So far, no one's elected to take the infamous property off her hands, though.

According to The Real Deal, Sonja had already listed the property, originally purchased by her ex-husband for $9.1 million in the late '90s, several times between 2008 and 2013. Sonja initially asked for $12 million before slashing the fee down to $7.25 million in 2010. That year, she temporarily took it off the market before eventually trying again. Unfortunately, the infamous townhouse, which her fans have long dubbed as dated, still hadn't been snagged by 2021, even though she'd finally fitted the home with the updated features one year earlier, per the New York Post. Sonja then took the listing, increased to $8.75 million, down once more. Of course, this was far from the end of Sonja's real estate disaster.