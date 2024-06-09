Joe Biden's Shadiest Public Digs At Donald Trump's Appearance

If voters were polled on which presidential candidate would be more likely to moonlight as an insult comic, Donald Trump would win that one in a landslide. But as the 2024 election began heating up, Joe Biden took on a new role as roaster-in-chief by hitting his rival where it really hurts: his appearance.

It will be hard for any American politician to ever top Trump when it comes to attacking foes by focusing on their looks. While being profiled by Rolling Stone in 2015, he infamously said of Republican rival Carly Fiorina, "Look at that face!? Would anyone vote for that? Can you imagine that, the face of our next president?!" He also uses derisive nicknames to belittle his opponents, such as referring to Marco Rubio as "Little Marco." But curiously, it seems that he's struggled a bit when trying to find something about Biden's looks to mock. In 2019, "The Apprentice" host tried to attack Biden with an observation that's true of all people. "He looks different than he used to," Trump scoffed during a campaign stop in Iowa, per NBC News.

Once Biden decided to take the gloves off to see if he could beat Trump at his own game, he had a much easier go of it, thanks to his adversary's distinctive appearance.