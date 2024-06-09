Joe Biden's Shadiest Public Digs At Donald Trump's Appearance
If voters were polled on which presidential candidate would be more likely to moonlight as an insult comic, Donald Trump would win that one in a landslide. But as the 2024 election began heating up, Joe Biden took on a new role as roaster-in-chief by hitting his rival where it really hurts: his appearance.
It will be hard for any American politician to ever top Trump when it comes to attacking foes by focusing on their looks. While being profiled by Rolling Stone in 2015, he infamously said of Republican rival Carly Fiorina, "Look at that face!? Would anyone vote for that? Can you imagine that, the face of our next president?!" He also uses derisive nicknames to belittle his opponents, such as referring to Marco Rubio as "Little Marco." But curiously, it seems that he's struggled a bit when trying to find something about Biden's looks to mock. In 2019, "The Apprentice" host tried to attack Biden with an observation that's true of all people. "He looks different than he used to," Trump scoffed during a campaign stop in Iowa, per NBC News.
Once Biden decided to take the gloves off to see if he could beat Trump at his own game, he had a much easier go of it, thanks to his adversary's distinctive appearance.
Joe Biden mocked Donald Trump's mysterious mane
Donald Trump's sometimes troubling hair isn't so big because it's full of national secrets (that's what Mar-a-Lago bathrooms are for), and the world may never learn the truth about how he constructs his intricate comb-over. However, Joe Biden believes that he knows where its distinctive color comes from.
While speaking at the North American Building Trades Unions 2024 Legislative Conference, Biden reminded attendees of something Trump said when it was his job to educate Americans on how to stay safe during the pandemic. "By the way, remember when he was trying to deal with COVID, he suggested, 'Just inject a little bleach in your veins?'" Biden said (via The Recount). "He missed. It all went to his hair." The audience loved Biden's needle-sharp jab, but Trump didn't outright suggest that jabbing syringes full of bleach into the body was an effective way to fight the virus. What Trump actually said was, "I see the disinfectant that knocks it out in a minute ... is there a way we can do something like that by injection inside or almost a cleaning?" (via NBC News). Still, Time reported that there was an increase in poisonings from ingested disinfectants after he made his comments.
Biden also brought up Trump's bleach-blond mane during a campaign stop in North Carolina. "I'll be happy to compare physical characteristics with Donald Trump," he said, per the White House website. "Granted, I don't have his orange hair."
Joe Biden's jokes about Donald Trump's mental and physical fitness
Donald Trump's odd behavior has raised concerns about his mental fitness, and it probably doesn't help matters that he thinks it's brag-worthy to possess the ability to differentiate between a whale and a giraffe on a cognitive exam — especially when the creator of said test told The Washington Post that no iteration of it has ever featured a whale. Joe Biden went full-on Dark Brandon when he took a shot at Trump's mental acuity at the annual Gridiron Dinner. "One candidate is too old and mentally unfit to be president," he said, per Politico. "The other is me."
Biden has also suggested that Trump just might not have the stamina for four more years. "Donald, my offer to play golf still stands," he tweeted in March 2024. "I'll let you take three strokes off your game if you carry your own bag." Biden previously mentioned this offer during a fundraiser in response to host Stephen Colbert, who asked him in his signature deadpan delivery, "Can voters trust a presidential candidate who has not won a single Trump International Golf Club trophy?" (By some accounts, Trump isn't the most honest golf player.) Trump seemed to admit that he isn't quite as physically fit as his presidential successor after Biden was filmed riding a bike in August 2020. "I'll never be riding a bicycle," he promised a crowd of his supporters, as reported by Forbes.