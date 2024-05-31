Back-And-Forth Rumors About Kate Middleton Prove How Messy Her PR Team Is

Is Kate Middleton making a public return? Will she continue to keep away from her royal duties? These are constant questions surrounding the Princess of Wales' comeback to the spotlight, and her PR team isn't making any of the answers clear. After revealing her cancer diagnosis, Kate's squad has gone back and forth, telling the public different things about when she could potentially return to the public eye.

Just weeks ago, hope for Kate's return to the spotlight hit an all-time low after the royal's team gave a dodgy update about her comeback. Her rep subtly rewrote her future plans, telling the Daily Mail, "But we have been really clear that she needs the space and the privacy to recover right now. She will return to work when she has had the green light from doctors." It seemed like Kate's public engagements were put on hold, especially because another royal source shared with The Daily Beast that she had nothing in her calendar for the upcoming year. But now, there is a different side to the story.

Be sure to tune in to the Trooping the Colour if you're a royal fanatic, because an insider revealed to the Independent that Kate is "considering" making a surprise appearance. It's said that she may join the royal family as they grace the balcony at Buckingham Palace, where they usually wave to the crowd. This would mark the first public appearance in months for Kate, as she has continued to hide in the shadows.